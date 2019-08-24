American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

