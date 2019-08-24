American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

