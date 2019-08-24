AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. 1,116,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,993. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

