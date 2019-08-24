Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $37,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.49. 787,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

