Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

AMGN stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,736. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

