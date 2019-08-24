Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.17. 3,770,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,766. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,353,000 after purchasing an additional 346,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

