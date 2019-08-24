Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.33). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 353,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $846.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

In other news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.