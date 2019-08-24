Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $714.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $719.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $732.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,148,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,311 shares of company stock worth $2,674,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,583,145 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,449 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $229,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

