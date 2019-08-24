Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.02 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $357.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the lowest is $342.03 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $322.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

