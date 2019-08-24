Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce ($0.61) EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

DFFN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.02. 60,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.04. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

