Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. FLIR Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 122,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

