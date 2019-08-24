Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce $33.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 billion to $36.19 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $23.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $126.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.68 billion to $137.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $179.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,301. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

