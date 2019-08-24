Analysts Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.25. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $89.90. 596,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

