Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.32. 5,657,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,847. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

