Analysts Set Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $38.25

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CAR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

