Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €21.43

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.43 ($24.91).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFXA. Bank of America set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.70.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

