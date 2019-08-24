Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $565.42 million, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In related news, Director Mark Fawcett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $1,389,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,036 shares of company stock worth $487,448. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

