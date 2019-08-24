Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $6.96. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2,547,816 shares.

RKDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

