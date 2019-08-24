Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $51,867.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Arqma has a market cap of $51,867.00 and $373.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,105.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.01877377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.03027230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00725359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00793480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00068478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00495644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00137452 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,175,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,959 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

