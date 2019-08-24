ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $160,151.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $109,690.00 and approximately $160,151.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,152.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.03022779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00726624 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

