Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $138.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,225. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

