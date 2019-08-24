Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.23.

ACB stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

