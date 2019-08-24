Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.