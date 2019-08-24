Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AVH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 289,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Avianca has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Avianca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,877,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avianca by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Avianca by 8.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avianca by 1,381.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avianca by 40.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the period. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

