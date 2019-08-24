Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Several equities analysts have commented on AV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock had a trading volume of 9,595,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 498.50 ($6.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

