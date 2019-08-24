BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BANF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other BancFirst news, Director Ronald J. Norick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BancFirst by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

