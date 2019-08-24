Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,342,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,957,512. The stock has a market cap of $250.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

