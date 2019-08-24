Bank of America Trims At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Target Price to $5.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of At Home Group to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.42.

NYSE:HOME opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. At Home Group has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

