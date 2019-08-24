Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Baozun updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Baozun has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baozun by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZUN. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CLSA set a $64.00 price target on Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

