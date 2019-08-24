Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 12.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.77, approximately 7,813,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 1,806,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baozun by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. lifted its position in Baozun by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 93,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 367.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 3.22.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.