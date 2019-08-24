Barclays Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to Equal weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,250 ($42.47).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,008.57 ($39.31).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,252 ($29.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,470.09. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

