Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Belden posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Belden stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Belden has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Belden by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Belden by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Belden by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

