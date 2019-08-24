Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Richard A. Fair Acquires 20,000 Shares

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CEO Richard A. Fair purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLCM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,321. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 1,394.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 125,757 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

