BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.79. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 9,055 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKYI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.