BitBar Price Tops $2.49 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00024516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $105,606.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.69 or 2.15617642 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,436 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

