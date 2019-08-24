Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $64,343.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,616,413 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

