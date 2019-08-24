bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $210.00 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market cap of $7.90 million and $210.00 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00260616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01300870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 55,727,900 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

