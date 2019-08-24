Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $240.32 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $13.72 or 0.00136481 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Coinone, Indodax and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $240.32 million and $12.29 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00494157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00051328 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Coinnest, YoBit, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Huobi, TDAX, Upbit, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bitinka, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, Bitlish, BitFlip, C2CX, OKEx, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Indodax, Exrates, Koineks, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Bitfinex, BitBay, BitMarket, Braziliex, Exmo and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

