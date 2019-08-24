BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $120,562.00 and $1,772.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,648,438 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

