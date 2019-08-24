Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.65 Million

Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $219.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $221.30 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $209.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $893.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $897.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $940.24 million, with estimates ranging from $927.00 million to $950.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.86. 198,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,274. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after purchasing an additional 849,217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 632,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blackbaud by 1,169.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

