Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) were up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 395% from the average daily volume of 36,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

