Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $647,712.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 107.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $647,712.00 and $424,527.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00260861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01310229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00098110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

