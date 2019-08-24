BlockStamp Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $601,185.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000409 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004019 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 26,648,529 coins and its circulating supply is 19,105,563 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

