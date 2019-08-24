BMO Capital Markets Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $118.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $109.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Medtronic by 159.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

