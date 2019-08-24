BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $30.50

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.69.

KMT opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,622,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

