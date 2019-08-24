BoostCoin (BOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,482.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $21,482.00 and $2.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoostCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000539 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00065120 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

