Brickblock Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.97 million and $16,932.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Brickblock has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00161366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 491.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,069.32 or 1.00165275 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003024 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Brickblock Token Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.