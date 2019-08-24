Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,584,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

