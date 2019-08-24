Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.93. 4,808,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

