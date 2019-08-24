Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $74.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.